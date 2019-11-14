VIRGINIA BEACH
“If you don’t have to drive, stay home,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Haley Lewis, assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana’s quarterdeck division.
Lewis, originally from Chicago, Illinois, said she notices a big difference in winter driving in Virginia Beach from driving at home.
“People here don’t know how to drive in winter conditions,” said Lewis. “A lot of people, especially Sailors, aren’t from an area of the United States where they experience snow and ice on the roads.”
Though it doesn’t always snow during winter in Virginia Beach, drivers should be knowledgeable of what to do when the situation arises, and know that icy road conditions could still occur without snow.
For Sailors taking leave and travelling to a colder region, knowing how to operate a vehicle in icy and snowy conditions could be a life-saver.
Following these tips from the Naval Safety Center could prevent drivers from having an unpleasant travel experience during the holiday season:
• Don’t drive unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you must, drive defensively and smart.
• Know current road conditions before beginning your trip.
• Leave a few minutes earlier than you normally would.
• Slow down and triple the usual distance between your car and the one ahead.
• Stay in plowed lanes and don’t pass snowplows unless it is absolutely necessary.
• Drive with headlights on. Clean snow off the car’s roof, windows, lights, and hood before driving.
• Keep an emergency winter driving kit with a blanket and flashlight in the car.
For more information about seasonal safety practices, visit the Naval Safety Center’s website at https://www.public.navy.mil/NAVSAFECEN/Pages/media/seasonal/index.aspx
