YORKTOWN
Carl Curcio retired after 58 years of service as a Senior System Consultant at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
To give you a little perspective, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is 101 and Mr. Curcio has worked here for 58 years. He is a true Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Historian.
From 1961 to 1967, Mr. Curcio loaded ordnance on the pier and made 5-inch 30 and 5-inch 53 rounds. In the mid-1960s, he was taking classes at Kee Business College when the opportunity to join the Data Processing Department presented itself.
He transitioned from a Computer Programmer trainee to Computer Operation Lead between 1967 and 1997. Although Mr. Curcio’s employers changed, he continued to work on board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and developed a new method for tracking ordnance.
Mr. Curcio developed the Yorktown Electronic Ordnance Material Accounting Network (YEOMAN) an online system, the U.S. Navy used to track ordnance as it was loaded onto ships from 1975 to 1985. The software operated on the MCR2106 computers.
He continued to advance in the Information Technology field as Computer Operations Supervisor with TELOS Corporation from 1997 through 2001, Functional Analyst, Senior Principal, and Computer Operations Director with CACI, Inc. from 2001 through 2013, and employed with SERCO, Inc. from 2013 through 2015 as Computer Operations Director.
Finally, Mr. Curcio worked for DATA SOURCE, Inc. from 2015 through 2020 as Senior Systems Consultant, Computer Operations Director.
Continued WPNSTA Yorktown’s Honorary Historian, Carl Curcio
“My characterization of Carl grew over time,” stated Dr. Lambros P. Tzerefos, Mr. Curcio’s former Supervisor. “Underneath his often boisterous exterior is a quiet resolve that allowed him to accomplish difficult tasks with ease.”
Dr. Tzerefos was the Chief Development and Program Manager for Ordnance Information Systems, N6 when he started working with Mr. Curcio in the early 1990’s. They continued working together for thirty years.
“It was Carl’s quiet resolve that got us through Hurricane Isabelle,” stated Dr. Tzerefos. “He insured our batteries were ready, arranged for a rail car of fuel to be positioned so our generators could run and he, and his team, manned the terminal throughout the entire storm.”
Friends, coworkers, and family gave Mr. Curcio a surprise retirement party in January.
“This was one of the biggest surprises I have ever had in my life,” stated Carl Curcio. “You know the Weapons Station, that’s like my family, and everyone over at building 1351 are like my brothers and sisters.”
Carl Curcio has had a fascinating work history, on board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and made his mark here both personally and professionally. Fair Winds and Following Seas, Sir.
