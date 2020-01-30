U.S. Army Pfc. Tyshaye Pearce, augmentee from the 558th Transportation Company, 10th Trans. Battalion, 7th Trans. Brigade (Expeditionary), checks an ID at the main gate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 29. The three-day augmentee course teaches Soldiers the different force protection conditions, how to search vehicles properly, integrated base defense and other important tasks.