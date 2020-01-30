Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) work alongside Airmen and Soldiers from the 733d Mission Support Group to ensure the installation defense mission is met.
Military police and security forces members are relied on at all times to carry the weight of the critical responsibility of ensuring the safety of the base. However, during times of heightened security, it is sometimes necessary to augment security forces with Soldiers from other units.
The three-day augmenters training is designed to take Soldiers outside of their career field and provide them with the essential skills to perform basic security and police functions in order to assist MPs during times of need.
“During the three-day course the instructors stressed the importance of safety,” said 2nd Lt. Tonglin Sun, 558th Trans. Company, 10th Trans. Battalion, 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.) transportation officer. “We are not familiar with their operations. The class does a really good job teaching us the basics and how to protect ourselves while working the entry control points.”
Throughout the training the Soldiers also learned how to search vehicles properly, employ explosive detection equipment, identify authorized access credentials, use of force/rules of engagement, emergency procedures and integrated base defense.
“The MPs here have set a standard for us to meet,” Sun said. “Now it is our responsibility to take what we have learned and apply it to the field and help protect the mission.”
After completing their lessons and passing all tests, augmenters spend their final day of training putting everything they learned together.
“It wasn’t what I expected,” said Spc. Alondra Vazquez, 558th Trans. Company, 10th Trans. Battalion, 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.) allied trade specialist. “It was a lot to take in, and everyone has a preconceived notion of what the MPs do, but it was the little things and attention to detail that really mattered.”
Augmenters carry this training far beyond their time with the MPs. Equipped with knowledge of integrated defense, or total force awareness, they become first-line defenders in their workplaces, too. The augmenter program is a real force multiplier, as these Soldiers disperse their new knowledge to peers, supervisors and leadership to strengthen the innermost security of the base.
"The Soldiers augmenting us from 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.) have been incredibly valuable in supporting our mission to keep the installation safe,” said Maj. John Kennedy 733d Security Forces Squadron operations officer. “They are able to serve in some critical functions including vehicle searches, explosive detection searches, and access control operations. During times of heightened security, they are just as important as our police in achieving the mission.”
