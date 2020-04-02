U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.
The class of 2020 is pleased to announce their graduation event on April 18 culminating their four years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
The class is planning the event six weeks ahead of schedule, allowing them to celebrate together while ensuring their health and safety by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines.
Family, friends and the public will be able to live stream the entirety of the event, although they will not be able to attend in person due to health and safety concerns.
“I have invited the class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent.
The accelerated graduation day will uphold the rigorous military and academic commissioning standards the Academy is known for and the nation expects.
The Academy will release details of the event once they are available.
For further questions please contact the U.S. Air Force Academy Public Affairs office at 719-333-7731 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MDT. For after duty hours questions, please call 719-330-5914.
