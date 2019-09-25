Dr. Harry Quinten, a Tuskegee Airman, and one of the Air Force’s newest Airmen, Nicholas Vanwinkle, cut the birthday cake at the Marvelous 2019 Joint Base Langley-Eustis Air Force Ball at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia, September 21, 2019. The pair were the longest enlisted and the newest enlisted in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Dowe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.