WASHINGTON
Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan is set to perform the duties as the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness and is expected to assume responsibilities Dec. 27, succeeding James Stewart.
Donovan transitions after serving as the under secretary of the Air Force for more than two years, during which he was the acting secretary for five months.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to work with and represent the dedicated and innovative Airmen who are protecting U.S. interests around the world,” Donovan said.
Since Aug. 3, 2017, Donovan oversaw the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $205 billion and was responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of approximately 685,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and their families worldwide. From June to October 2019, prior to the confirmation of Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Donovan served as the acting secretary of the Air Force.
“Under Secretary Donovan’s steady leadership and work improving the force’s readiness, modernization and advocacy will leave the Department of the Air Force better for generations to come,” Barrett said.
Shon Manasco, assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs, will perform the duties of under secretary of the Air Force following Donovan’s assumption of his new responsibilities. Manasco, a U.S. Army veteran, previously held numerous senior executive leadership roles in investment banking, insurance and energy industries, leading global teams across areas that included technology, digital design, sales and service, cyber security, corporate development and human resources.
“The Department of the Air Force is in good hands with Shon Manasco’s leadership. Over the last two years he has expanded quality of life for Airmen and their families and transformed talent management across the service,” Barrett added. “He is a valued member of the team who will continue to advance the department’s priorities in his new role.”
