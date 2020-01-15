A patient looks through a phoropter during an eye examination training session at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., April 11, 2019. The training session taught optometry personnel how to properly use a phoropter to determine the prescription of glasses a patient needs to correct their vision.
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Demonstration Team commander, flies above the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' iconic diamond formation over Beaufort, S.C., April 25, 2019. The historic flight featured two of the world's premier aerial demonstration teams side-by-side for the first time ever.
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies a twilight demonstration during aviation celebration, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 28, 2019. Founded in 2007, the F-22 demo team showcases the unique capabilities of the world's premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs during the Chicago Air and Water Show, Aug. 17, 2019. Founded in 2007, the F-22 Demo Team showcases the unique capabilities of the world's premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
A patient looks through a phoropter during an eye examination training session at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., April 11, 2019. The training session taught optometry personnel how to properly use a phoropter to determine the prescription of glasses a patient needs to correct their vision.
Joshua Seybert
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Demonstration Team commander, flies above the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' iconic diamond formation over Beaufort, S.C., April 25, 2019. The historic flight featured two of the world's premier aerial demonstration teams side-by-side for the first time ever.
2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies a twilight demonstration during aviation celebration, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 28, 2019. Founded in 2007, the F-22 demo team showcases the unique capabilities of the world's premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm
Maj. Paul Lopez, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs during the Chicago Air and Water Show, Aug. 17, 2019. Founded in 2007, the F-22 Demo Team showcases the unique capabilities of the world's premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
This year's photos feature Airmen from around the globe involved in activities supporting expeditionary operations and defending America. This annual feature showcases the men and women of the Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.