From left, Cadet Pvt. Michael Manangan, Cadet Lt. Col. Maxwell Orlosky, Cadet Master Sgt. Queen Thomas and Cadet Pvt. Cerra McKenzie, members of the Zama American Middle-High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps drill team, compete in a drill and color guard competition at the Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. The Army plans to introduce a pilot program for JROTC students by fiscal year 2022 that focuses on cybersecurity and computer science.