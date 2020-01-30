JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
With the New Year barely underway, The Army Distributed Learning Program located on Fort Eustis has just launched a completely redesigned website. In addition to a more polished look, the site features enhancements to allow for better navigation and user experience via ultra-mobile devices as more than half of all visitors now access the site from their cell phones and tablets.
The new website is designed to offer the best user-friendly experience for distributed learning proponents, course ware developers and the public, offering improved navigation and functionality while allowing visitors to the site to see the full product portfolio TADLP can offer. The re-design was initiated following a recent study documenting the growing numbers of website visitors accessing sites from smartphones.
The new site is mobile-friendly, created with the user experience in mind, and includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and find the information they need. New features include: Look Ahead Navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site, Product Filters which allow course ware developers to easily find pertinent documents and regulations, and a Rapid Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all web browsers and the latest mobile devices.
For more information on TADLP, a division of The Army University, and to view the site, please visit https://tadlp.tradoc.army.mil/
