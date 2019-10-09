JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The Honorable Alex A. Beehler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, meets with leadership at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 3. Beehler visited with JBLE’s senior leadership to discuss joint base operations, the Center for Army Analysis’ findings and recommendations, as well as the way forward to better serve the installation community’s needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.