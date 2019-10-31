JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
During severe weather or crisis events, communication is key to survival and risk mitigation. To assist Joint Base Langley-Eustis uses the AtHoc system to notify base personnel of urgent information.
Base personnel with network access are required to update their information in AtHoc by using the white globe icon on the bottom of their work desktop or by visiting https://emns.us.af.mil/SelfService/JBLE.
Instances in which AtHoc is used includes base closures, Force Protection Condition changes, emergent weather, recalls and installation emergencies such as active shooters and lockdowns.
“We cannot express highly enough the importance of properly registering yourself in AtHoc,” said Philip Steblen, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Emergency Mass Notification System program manager. “We hope there will never be an instance where AtHoc is used to notify the base populace of an emergency, but on the off chance that we do, it is vitally important that our valued military and civilian members get the notification.”
Per Headquarters Air Force policy, it is mandatory for Air Force personnel, Air Reserve Component Department of Defense civilians to provide an after-hours contact number or personal email to receive the emergency notifications.
It’s also mandatory for Fort Eustis personnel, active duty, reserve and DOD civilians to provide after-hours contact information.
Although optional for contractors or non-appropriated funds personnel, they are highly encouraged to also give after-hour information, according to Steblen.
Family members are also encouraged to access AtHoc through the mobile app. Sponsors can download the app on up to 10 family member’s devices with their credentials, so they can get important notifications in the event of an emergency.
“Our mission first and foremost is saving lives,” Steblen said.
For any questions on the AtHoc system or registering, contact Philip Steblen at 757-764-5411.
