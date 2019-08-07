JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS
With one flip, the calendar now reads August, signaling the back to school season is quickly approaching.
For busy parents everywhere, it is important to know the resources available to ensure children have a smooth transition back to school, explained Christine Stiefel, school liaison specialist at the 733rd Force Support Division, beginning with getting there.
“Academic time is vital, so please make sure your child is on time for school if you are providing them with transportation,” Stiefel said and offered advice to help ensure preparedness.
Parent tips for back to school:
Make sure children eat a good breakfast:
Students who eat breakfast tend to have better concentration and score higher overall on tests.
Remember safety is key:
Parents should stay with their children at the bus stop to ensure they get on the bus safely.
Ensure children are aware of the safety rules for crossing the street and riding the bus.
If a child rides a bike to school, they should wear the proper safety gear, helmet, etc.
Child wellness:
Hand washing is by far the best way to keep kids from getting sick and prevent the spread of germs.
Knowing what a child needs for school ahead of time helps parents prepare, explained Stiefel.
“Each school division and even specific schools have different school supply lists,” Stiefel said. “The best place to find your child’s school supply list is either on your school’s website, at an open house or at your favorite school supply shopping location.”
To assist parents Stiefel explained the Virginia House and Senate passed bills on July 1, 2018 to aid military families with enrollment, tuition, reciprocity and other concerns military parents may have. Bills passed include:
House Bill 1085 – public schools; military students; enrollment.
Senate Bill 775 – public schools; military children; tuition.
House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 103 – Teacher licensure; reciprocity; spouses of Armed Forces members.
“When it comes to before and after school care, parents are able to request information specific to their current address and zoned school division, explained Stiefel.
As your school liaison specialist, I highly recommend that if your child’s school has an open house that you take the time to attend, not only to meet the teacher but also to get a glimpse of the new school,” Stiefel said.
Whether permanently changing station, experiencing new circumstances, or wondering about moving to a new area; parents should contact their school liaison to help make the transition as smooth as possible.
Additional information regarding before and after school programs, open houses and Senate and House bills can be found below:
Joint Base Langley-Eustis School Age Programs: www.militarychildcare.com
Newport News Public Schools – Newport News Youth Programs: https://www.redefiningplay.com/
Williamsburg/James City Public Schools – REC Connect: https://www.jamescitycountyva.gov/664/REC-Connect
Hampton City Public Schools – Hampton VA Health Families: https://hampton.gov/1003/School-Age-Programs
York County Public Schools – Champions Before and After School: https://www.discoverchampions.com/
York County School Division: https://yorkcountyschools.org/docs/OpenHouseDates_1819.pdf
House Bill 1085: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?181+sum+HB1085
Senate Bill 775: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?181+sum+SB775
House Bill 2: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?181+sum+HB2
Senate Bill 103: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?181+sum+SB103
For more information please contact (757) 225-1885 for Langley or (757) 878-3514 for Eustis school liaisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.