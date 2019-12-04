JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Fort Eustis Morale, Welfare and Recreation leaders partnered with Cage Fury Fighting Champion representatives to host the CFFC 80 “Fight for Troops” event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 22. JBLE community and U.S. Army advanced individual training Soldiers attended the event, which included four preliminary mixed martial arts fights and six main card MMA fights.
