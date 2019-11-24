Robert Haydak, Cage Fury Fighting Championship president, and Jessica Penne, mixed martial arts fighter and CFFC commentator, sit inside a CH-47 Chinook training helicopter at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 21. CFFC representatives hosted the Cage Fury Fighting Championship at Fort Eustis, Nov. 22. The CFFC has launched the careers of Ultimate Fighting Champion fighters, including Jimmie Rivera, George Sullivan, Aljamain Sterling and Paul Felder.
