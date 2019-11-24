JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas
The application window for Civilian Developmental Education, Civilian Strategic Leader and the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program assignments is Jan. 13 through Feb. 28, 2020, which is earlier than in previous years.
Eligible Air Force civilians will use MyVECTOR to apply for CDE for the 2021 academic year; and CSLP and the ESEP assignments for the 2021 fiscal year.
These developmental programs prepare Air Force civilians to anticipate and successfully meet challenges across a wide range of Air Force operations and missions through unique educational and leadership opportunities.
“Deliberately developing our civilian workforce is a focus for Air Force senior leaders,” said Vicki Sanders, Air Force’s Personnel Center Central Leadership Development program chief. “Continued development will prepare our civilian Airmen for increased responsibility and hone leadership skills in delivering world-class air and space power.”
Requirements and eligibility may vary for specific programs. In order to be considered, applicants can self-nominate and must be endorsed by their chain of command. Applicants should carefully review program requirements before preparing and submitting application packages.
Applications for CDE, CSLP and ESEP will be submitted through MyVECTOR. Registration is required for applicants, supervisors and endorsing officials. Application packages must be submitted by Feb. 28, with chain of command concurrence by March 13. Major commands and unit deadlines may vary; employees should confirm timelines with their local organizations to ensure applications meet appropriate deadlines.
“Supervisors and leaders are critical in preparing civilian Airmen for the Air Force we need,” said Gina Banda, AFPC Civilian Leadership Development and Education section chief. “Civilians should start talking to their supervisors about long and short-term goals, and understand the benefits of education, training and assignment programs – civilian development is key to enhancing one’s skills and is central to the continuum of learning that spans a civilian’s professional career.”
The selection board will convene in the summer of 2020, with final approval of primary and alternate candidates released in the fall of 2020.
“Don’t delay,” Banda said. “Get familiar with MyVECTOR, start reviewing and updating your resume and records and ensure you know when the appropriate deadlines are so you don’t miss an opportunity!”
For program requirements, eligibility and up-to-date civilian development information, visit the Civilian Force Development page on myPers, or select “Civilian Employee” from the myPers drop-down menu and search for “developmental education.” Required documents, application instructions, a list of development opportunities and other criteria are available on the page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.