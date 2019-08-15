JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Airmen Dorm Leaders from the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron frequently process requests from Airmen in the dorms and deal with a high workload.
Thanks to the team’s innovation, it seems they may have a solution for all the requests they receive.
With some ingenuity and brain power, the ADLs developed a new phone application to facilitate inquiries.
“We found it very beneficial to bridge the communication gap between leadership and the residents,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Byron Washington, 633rd CES unaccompanied housing superintendent. “The team came together and found a lot of different tools that will be very beneficial.”
The JBLE Langley Dorm app, allows residents to submit requests ranging from work orders to helping repair damaged items in dorms to helping with their final out-processing.
The ability to communicate directly with the ADLs at the residents’ fingertips increase the number of work orders by 75%.
This increase in communication not only helps keep the infrastructure adequately maintained, but also ensures safety and security of our Airmen, said Washington.
“The residents are putting in a lot more work orders because it’s easier for them to actually do so now,” said Tech. Sgt. Chris Rundell, 633rd CES ADL. “If Airmen have to submit a work order over the weekend, they can do so using the app and we will see it first thing Monday morning instead of them having to come down and file one before work on Monday.”
To make the app a reality, Innovation Funds were used which meant no cost to the unit. The Innovation Fund is reserved for ideas, like this one, which work to make the Air Force more efficient.
“We take all feedback seriously because we care about you, your families and our JBLE community,” said Col. Clinton Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing commander. “With your help we hope to make this the most sought-after assignment for our Airmen.”
The JBLE Langley Dorm app is available to download for free to any members on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
