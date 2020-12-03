Accessibility can mean different things to different people. It can range from a wheelchair ramp and wider doorways to something as simple as a special doorbell. An accessible home is one that enables an occupant with disabilities do what he or she wants and needs to do, as independently as possible.
If you’re a service member or veteran with disabilities that require adapting your home to make it accessible, these government and community resources can help you with financial assistance and technical advice.
Government resources
Visit these sites for federal, state and local government assistance:
- Department of Veterans Affairs provides loans and grants to adapt the homes of disabled veterans to make them accessible, or to help them buy accessible homes.
- Department of Housing and Urban Development 203(k) Rehab Program is a mortgage insurance program to help homeowners rehabilitate properties and low-income individuals buy homes and rehabilitate them. Eligible improvements include modifications for accessibility.
- USA.gov provides comprehensive information and resources for wide range of federal government disability services.
- State and Local Government on the Net lists thousands of official websites for state agencies and city and county governments. This includes lists by state of military and veteran sites, grant sites, and more.
Nongovernment resources
Get information from organizations and nonprofits on the following sites:
- Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes provides eligible veterans with a wealth of resources, including assistance with homes and housing repairs.
- Homes for Our Troops is a privately-funded nonprofit that builds specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans nationwide. The homes are mortgage-free so that severely injured veterans can focus on family, recovery and rebuilding their lives in a secure, independent environment.
- Institute for Human Centered Design offers consultation, workshops, courses, conferences and materials on accessible and adaptable design.
- The National Resource Center for Home Modification funds a university-based nonprofit program that offers a variety of home modification resources including: Resources helpful to older veterans, A Home Modification Information Network with a state by state list of policies, funding and programs, A National Directory of Home Modification and Repair Resources.
Service organizations for veterans
The following organizations dedicated to wounded warriors also offer home modification resources:
- Blinded Veterans Association
- Disabled American Veterans
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
You should feel comfortable and at ease in your home. If you need to modify your home to make it more accessible, these resources can help get you started.
More questions? Reach out to Military OneSource for a wounded warrior specialty consultation. Consultants are available 24/7/365 to help connect you with the resources you need. Call 800-342-9647, use OCONUS dialing options, or schedule a live chat.
