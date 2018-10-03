JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
U.S. Service members celebrate Oktoberfest Sept. 28, 2018, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Oktoberfest is a festival that was held to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig and Therese of Saxe-Hildburghhausen in Munich, Germany in 1820 and only horse racing was the source of entertainment. Over 200 years, the festival has been expanded to including beer stalls, merry-go-rounds and other amusements.
