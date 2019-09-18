U.S. Army Col. Jennifer S. Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, speaks to a crowd at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. The crowd was preparing to run in the 38th annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5K race.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
Participants in 38th Annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5k take off from the starting line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. There was a wide range of age groups that attended from 19 and younger to 70 and over.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
A 38th Annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5K race participant runs the 5K portion of the event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. The event was open to anyone who had a valid DoD ID or to those could be issued a temporary pass for access to the installation.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
Two 38th annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5K race participants dash toward the finish line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. More than 200 individuals participated in the event.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
A 38th Annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5K race participant runs the 5K portion of the event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. The event began at Lee Boulevard and ended in front the Anderson Field House.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
A 38th annual Mulberry Island Half Marathon/5K participant dashes toward the finish line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 14, 2019. The half marathon route started on Lee boulevard and ran along the James River and historic sites on the installation such as the Matthew Jones House.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delaney Gonzales
