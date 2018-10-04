WASHINGTON (AFNS)
October is Energy Action Month and to Air Force Energy it represents an opportunity to highlight the mission critical importance of energy and water resources and to encourage the smart energy and water use and management for our installations, ground vehicles, and aircraft.
The Air Force theme, “Protect the Power,” calls on Airmen and the larger Air Force community to practice smarter, more efficient energy and water consumption behaviors to enhance readiness and resilience.
“Resilient bases require a reliable, uninterrupted supply of energy to assure mission success for our wings,” said John Henderson, Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy assistant secretary. “Energy Action Month is a time for us to focus on our responsibility to make the most effective use of our energy and water resources to support our warfighting mission and to enhance readiness.”
“Reducing demand increases resilience and increased resilience leads to enhanced lethality,” added Mark Correll, Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure deputy assistant secretary. “Airmen and their families can contribute by using energy and water resources efficiently.”
"Being smart about the way we consume aviation fuel is not just about saving money - it's about increasing our combat capability, enabling more training, and decreasing maintenance hours," said Roberto Guerrero, Air Force for Operational Energy deputy assistant secretary. "There are limitless ways to optimize the Air Force, whether it's uncovering inefficiencies through fuel data collection and analysis, introducing new technology, or becoming a more energy focused culture through Airmen education and training."
Whether you implement an aviation fuel efficiency project or implement an energy project at your installation, every effort taken by our dedicated Air Force community contributes to protecting our energy and water resources and helps us to increase resilience and readiness. No matter the size, every Airman can take action to “Protect the Power.”
