SAN DIEGO
As a member of the oldest Maritime Strike Squadron helicopter squadron, Lt. Rosalyn Lopez is a part of a Naval legacy. Lopez is a pilot who is responsible for flying helicopters and conducting anti-submarine warfare missions. She is currently serving with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, which supports the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.
“Flying is different, when I was younger I wanted to have a job that very few people had,” said Lopez. “I wanted a job where I didn’t have to sit in an office and could be outside and do something that was fun and interesting. Growing up in Virginia Beach there was a lot of Navy aviation influence, so now I am here.”
Lopez is a 2009 Salem High School graduate and native of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She also graduated from Old Dominion University in 2015.
According to Lopez, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Virginia Beach.
“My mom taught me the importance of hard work,” said Lopez. “She was a single mom and raised two kids with a full-time job. I always saw her working and excelling at her job no matter what. My mom never made excuses for herself and always did the best she could.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Sailors assigned to HSM-71 are a part of history, flying with “Romeo” helicopters, the newest and most advanced in the fleet. Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support operations.
The members of HSM-71 achieve excellence in military performance and create an example for other squadrons to follow through operational readiness, innovation and weapon development.
HSM-71 sailors play a critical role in supporting the Navy’s aircraft carriers. Aircraft carriers and carrier strike groups remain the centerpiece of our nation’s security strategy, supporting and protecting America’s national interests around the world. Carrier strike groups operate across the entire spectrum of military operations, according to Navy officials.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Lopez is most proud of earning her designation as a Navy pilot.
“I am most proud of earning my gold wings,” said Lopez. “You have to go through the flight school which takes two years, it's fast paced and high stress because you are basically cramming years of training into two years.”
For Lopez, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Lopez hopes to continue.
“My stepdad is retired Navy first class petty officer, my uncle is a retired captain, and he helped a lot with becoming an officer,” said Lopez. “My uncle wanted me to be a nuke or engineering duty officer, I still thought being a pilot was cooler.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Lopez, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I like being a part of something bigger then myself and being apart of executing missions that you hear about in the news,” said Lopez. “It is kind of like a family.
