JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Besides the obvious fact that these vehicles are much larger than the average car, school buses have special driving laws for their own safety and that of the drivers around them. Here are some of those laws according to Virginia State Code 46.2-859:
• You must stop for all stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when you approach from any direction on a public or private road.
• Stop and remain stopped until all lights stop flashing, children are clear and the bus moves again.
• You do not have to stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction on a roadway with a median or barrier dividing the road and the bus is on the opposite side of the median or barrier.
• You have to stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction on a multi-lane roadway without a median or barrier dividing the road and the bus is on the opposite side of the road.
• You must also stop if the bus is loading or unloading children and the signals are not on.
In Virginia, you can be charged with reckless driving, a Class One Misdemeanor, for not stopping for a school bus. If charged with reckless driving, you could spend up to 12 months in jail and/or pay a fine of up to $2,500. You could also lose your driver’s license for up to six months and may have your car impounded. Having a reckless driving charge on your record could impact you maintaining or obtaining a security clearance, and becoming a U.S. Citizen.
The future of our country are on these buses. Practice good driver safety and stop for school buses.
