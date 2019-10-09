JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, briefs Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 8. Scott visited Fort Eustis to learn about its mission and significance prior to touring various areas on post to include 3rd Port, 128th Aviation Brigade, the barracks and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.