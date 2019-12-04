Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
Nov. 15 presented a momentous opportunity to honor Air Force Heritage, propel future tradition and create everlasting bonds across multiple Air Force specialties. On this day, more than sixty members of the Air Combat Command information warfare community (cyberspace, intelligence, and information operations) gathered at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) club for a good old-fashioned game of crud. Yes, crud! While some traditions are waning, crud has been resurrected. How long has it been since you’ve played? Have you ever played? Crud is a game played on a billiards table with a cue ball, eight ball, ample teamwork and some competitive spirit.
Crud’s origin traces back to the Royal Canadian Air Force and is one of the few times junior officers are allowed to legally push around their seniors. Military and civilians alike gathered in recognition of the recent activation of 16th Air Force that occurred in early October of this year. Air Combat Command’s Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance (ACC/A6) and the Director of Intelligence (ACC/A2) cohosted the event. Brigadier General Chad Raduege, ACC/A6 and member of the winning crud team, marveled at the successful teambuilding effort, stating, “This event took me back to my days as a lieutenant, where crud and Friday night traditions at the club were alive. I only hope this spark of comradery and teamwork happens again.”
A full spectrum of seasoned and youthful leaders gathered around the crud table, with Col (Ret) Bill “Blister” Townsley in charge of each game, as the Crud Judge. Townsley, a decorated pilot, is also credited with writing the American Crud Players Association official rules. He utilized this time to reconnect with those that still wear the uniform by educating some of JBLE’s most junior officers. “Crud develops teamwork and fosters camaraderie. It provides insights to how people work together, how they handle themselves, and how they might reject authority. It’s a fun game and the idea is not to get hurt doing it” says Townsley. Whether you have never played, a little rusty, or deem yourself a professional, field a team and come join us in the next crud event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.