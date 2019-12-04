JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The 633rd Communications Squadron recently set up a cyber-protection cell team to protect the $192 million network at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, the largest base network footprint in Air Combat Command.
The team was established to focus on continual cyber security, 365 days a year.
“The cell is a combination of five different Air Force Specialty Codes that we’ve brought in, each with their own specialties and expertise,” said Jay Joubert, Chief of Wing Cyber Security.
Each specialty has an important role in the team, including U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyndra Ridenhour, 633rd CS cyber protection cell technician.
“I make sure that we don’t have any vulnerabilities where people can just plug into our network and try to hack into our data,” Ridenhour said. “I make sure all of our rules and regulations are applied to our network.”
Vulnerabilities refer to anything that could disrupt or infiltrate the network. This can be pending updates, server issues, outdated programs and even unprotected Common Access Cards.
Members can help with this initiative using these tips:
• Protect your passwords and your Personally Identifiable Information
• Always log off/never leave devices (CAC/Secret Internet Protocol Router token) unattended
• Avoid phishing scams or any suspicious emails
• Install anti-virus protection, software updates and patches
• Be aware of virus attacks and network responses
• Properly handle and mark external media (CDs/hard drives)
• Digitally sign and encrypt emails when necessary
• Read the terms of service and agreements
• Maintain a clean desk
• Restart network computers every so often
Mission partners are a huge part of the initiative, according to Joubert.
“We head the project and we oversee all of it, but since [Langley AFB] is so big, we can’t get to everything individually, so we trickle it down to each squadron or unit,” Ridenhour said.
Cyber security liasons in each squadron or unit are responsible for routing up information to the cyber-protection cell. According to Joubert, they are the first line of defense.
If members see any changes in their network that might be an issue, they are encouraged to let their CSLs know to route it up to the cyber-protection cell to fix it promptly.
“Without computers or the network, the operations we conduct on this base would not happen,” Joubert said. “With that mindset, we are always making sure everything is secured and working properly.”
Members should do their part in keeping the network secure by following the cyber-security tips provided and saying something when they see something.
