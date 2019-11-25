Community members celebrated National Native American Heritage Month during an observance at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2019.
During the observance, guest speakers Kenneth Adams, member of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, and Powhatan Red Cloud Owen, member of the Mohawk and Chickahominy Tribes, spoke about the rich history of their tribes as well as the history of other Native American tribes.
In addition, both men spoke about the importance of Native Americans serving in the U.S. military.
Adams enlisted in the U.S. Air Force while Owen joined the U.S. Army, serving in the military a combined 26 years before returning and serving their respective tribes.
While giving their speeches, Adams and Owen spoke in depth about the numerous Native Americans who came before and those who will come after them to serve in the military.
“It’s a significant part of American history and unfortunately it’s not part of history that’s frequently talked about,” Adams said. “We all need to be able to share the history with each other and respect everyone’s history.”
Some of the most famous Native Americans to serve in the nation’s military were the Code Talkers, who served during World War I & II, tasked with sending coded messages regarding troop movement and enemy positions which only they could understand and decipher.
According to Owen, Native Americans have a responsibility to defend American land because it has been home to his people for thousands of years.
“My elders instilled the warrior tradition that this is our land and we have to defend and protect it,” Owen said. “We want people to know that we are people of this land and we are still here.”
Since 9/11, Native Americans serve higher than any other demographic in the military, at a rate of 18.6 percent compared to other ethnicities which serve at 14 percent.
Roughly 31,000 American Indians and Alaska Native men and women serve on active duty in various branches and have received 29 Medal of Honor citations over the course of this nation’s history.
According to Owen, he has nothing but praise for all members, no matter their nationality, that serve in our military and thanked them for taking their turn in defending our freedom.
During the observance, a slide show was presented honoring members that currently and have previously served in the U.S. military.
