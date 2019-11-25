Powhatan Red Cloud Owen (left), a member of the Mohawk and Chickahominy Indian Tribes, and Kenneth Adams, a member of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, pose with U.S. Army Soldiers during a National Native American Heritage Month Observance at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 22. Some of the most famous Native Americans to serve in the U.S. military were the Code Talkers, tasked with sending coded messages regarding troop movements and enemy positions which only they could understand and decipher.