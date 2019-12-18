JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The decentralized materiel support team (DMS), is the liaison between the flightline and the 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron.
Without DMS, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor would not be able to fly. The quick supply runs that DMS coordinates to and from the flightline from the 733 LRS are key to mission readiness not only for Langley, but Air Combat Command as a whole.
F-22s need parts for repairs, modifications and any other issues that may arise on a daily basis.
“DMS is what gets the aircraft off the ground in correlation with the maintainers,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sanyah Williams, DMS technician. “How fast we move is how fast the aircraft goes up.”
A unique concept of the 16-person team is the fact that they have two Total Force Integration 192nd Wing guard members helping with continuity since active duty can be switched out every two years. Their main customers are the 94th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit.
With the high-tempo of the two AMUs, reacting to maintainers and being knowledgeable in the career field is crucial, according to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricardo Guerreiro, DMS training non-commissioned officer in-charge.
Maintainers on the flightline request parts for the aircraft through DMS. Using an inventory system, DMS sees whether the part is available at the 733 LRS and can submit the order to pick it up same-day.
The team puts in hundreds of orders a week for assets that the flightline needs. Not only do they support the two AMUs, but they also support smaller units such as Aerospace Ground Equipment, Emergency Global Response Escape Survival System, fuels and Low Observable. Williams said DMS provides support for a wide range of teams that operate and maintain the F-22s.
About six months ago, during a rapid deployment, DMS played a key role in prepping the F-22s for flight and had only days to do so.
“We are the direct line of support to ensure the F-22s are combat-ready,” Williams said.
During downrange operations, F-22s still require upkeep and maintenance, which DMS can support by finding parts for the F-22s in the Area of Responsibility. According to Guerreiro, timeliness is important when deployed.
Not only did DMS send out some personnel to deploy with the aircraft, but they ensured each Raptor had special kits with all the parts it might need in the event of an unexpected repair or needed maintenance to secure air dominance.
“Our actions directly influence how quickly the mission can be executed downrange,” Guerreiro said.
A certain number of aircraft must be prepared to fly at any moment’s notice whether deployed or at home station, and without DMS, that might not be possible.
