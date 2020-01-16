JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The Combined Federal Campaign wrapped up its donation drive January 12.
Even though the goal of $110,000 was not reached, the efforts were not futile. While numbers are still being tallied, pledges reached $82,431.
This number is highlighted by the fact that members of Joint Base Langley-Eustis accumulated these donations in only 75 percent of the donation time frame allotted by the CFC of South Central Virginia and Albemarle Bay.
The CFC’s mission is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee-focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.
The CFC conducts roughly two hundred fundraising campaigns throughout the country and raises millions of dollars every year, making it the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign.
Donations made during the CFC window will go towards eligible non-profit organizations that help to provide health and human service benefits worldwide.
“Let’s show some love to those who need it most,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Clinton Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing commander.
Ross went on to thank everybody for all they did to support those in need and contribute to the CFC campaign.
Be on the lookout for the next CFC donation events to help out those in need worldwide.
