U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Essel, 633rd Medical Support Squadron contract service manager, won the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce 2019 Military Citizen of the Year for the Air Force due to his military excellence and more than 70 hours of volunteering in the community. The VPCC names one local representative, E-6 and below from each branch of the military, who have demonstrated active participation in off-duty community activities, as well as exceeding military standards.