WASHINGTON
The U.S. Army announced today that the National Museum of the United States Army will open to the public on June 4, 2020.
The National Museum of the United States Army will be the first and only museum to tell the 244-year history of the U.S. Army in its entirety. Now under construction on a publicly accessible area of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, admission to the museum will be open to the public with free admission.
The museum will tell the Army's story through Soldier stories. The narrative begins with the earliest militias and continues to present day.
"The Army has served American citizens for 244 years, protecting the freedoms that are precious to all of us. Millions of people have served in the Army, and this museum gives us the chance to tell their stories to the public, and show how they have served our nation and our people," said acting Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.
In addition to the historic galleries, the museum's Army and Society Gallery will include stories of Army innovations and the symbiotic relationship between the Army, its civilian government and the people. The Experiential Learning Center will provide a unique and interactive learning space for visitors of all ages to participate in hands-on geography, science, technology, engineering and math (G-STEM) learning and team-building activities.
"This state-of-the art museum will engage visitors in the Army's story -- highlighting how the Army was at the birth of our nation over 240 years ago, and how it continues to influence our everyday lives," said Ms. Tammy E. Call, the museum's director. "The National Museum of the United States Army will be stunning, and we can't wait to welcome visitors from around the world to see it."
The museum is a joint effort between the U.S. Army and the Army Historical Foundation, a non-profit organization. The Army Historical Foundation is constructing the building through private funds. The U.S. Army is providing the infrastructure, roads, utilities and exhibit work that transform the building into a museum.
The Army will own and operate the museum 364 days a year (closed December 25). Museum officials expect 750,000 visitors in the first year of operation. A timed-entry ticket will be required. Free timed-entry tickets will assist in managing anticipated crowds and will provide the optimum visitor experience. More information on ticketing will be available in early 2020.
For more information, visit the museum's website at http://www.theNMUSA.org.
