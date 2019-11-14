DALLAS
Military shoppers can ease the strain on their holiday budget and keep electronic gifts out of sight thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s expanded electronics layaway for the holiday shopping season.
Through Dec. 14, Soldiers, Airmen and other military shoppers can use the Exchange’s fee-free holiday layaway for computers, notebooks, tablets and iPads—items that are not typically eligible for the program.
“The latest technology and gadgets are must-haves on many people’s wish lists,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s fee-free expanded layaway program is a great way to stick to your budget while also keeping gifts stashed away.”
A deposit of 15% is required to hold items. Items must be paid for and picked up by Dec. 14. Shoppers can visit customer service at their local Exchange for complete details.
