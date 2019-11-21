A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor arrives at the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2019. United States military participation in the DAS provides opportunity to strengthen our military-to-military relationships with regional partners.
F-22s Arrive for the Dubai International Air Show
- Photos by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm Joint Base Langley-Eustis
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.