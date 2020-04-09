JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
1. I am a new hire and the CAC card office is not taking appointments. They have even cancelled my appointment. Where do I get a CAC card?
If you need to schedule an appointment regarding getting a CAC, you can call the MPF at (757) 764-2270. You can also visit our JBLE Military Personnel Flight Facebook group to get in contact with personnel from the MPF. If you need to end up scheduling an appointment, you can do so at https://633mpfappointments.setmore.com/
2. Are grooming standards cancelled?
Grooming standards have not been cancelled. However, unit commanders are authorized to assess individual cases as they come and may relax standards as needed. Since barber shops and other hair cutting businesses are closed, an option is to purchase a set of clippers to self-trim your hair.
3. Why are retirees who are still working on base with a valid CAC card not able to use the commissary throughout the week?
Retirees are being limited to the commissary on Mondays and Tuesdays to help our active duty military members and their families purchase the food and other high demand essentials that they need. We know this situation may be inconvenient, but they are intended to keep people safe from this invisible enemy and ensure that everyone is taken care of. We have observed an influx of people in the mornings, we recommend staggering shopping times throughout the day to avoid long line and to allow for social distancing.
4. Do you foresee PCS moves that are scheduled towards the end of summer to be pushed back as well? Just do to the current stop movement
At this time, we do not know what PCS moves will be affected throughout the summer. We advise all those with an upcoming PCS to continue completing their out-processing actions to be ready to go when the time comes. Please tune into the Langley AFB Military Personnel Flight Facebook page for Facebook Lives on Tuesday and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Individual PCS questions can be answered there. Once further guidance is given, you will be contacted with further instructions. If you need any help during this time, feel free to reach back out to us and we will do all we can to make things easier for you.
5. Can the instructors start wearing masks to teach? They are still in close contact with students.
Per the new Department of Defense guidance, to the extent practical, all individuals on Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis property are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers. For uniformed personnel, face coverings must adhere to the five elements of military professional standards: neatness, cleanliness, safety, uniformity and military image. They should be conservative, professional and maintain dignity and respect. Local commanders may approve exceptions to this requirement, as needed.
6. Is the Medical Group not addressing anything other than COVID-19 or flu like symptoms? I have tried leaving a message and have yet to get a reply.
Our medical facilities are receiving higher than normal call volumes which may have resulted in your wait being so long. At the moment, our hospitals have gone to conducting 70% of appointment virtually and have suspended most routine care appointments still conducting routine appointments. These are difficult times for everyone involved and we all have to do our part to make sure this adjustment goes as smooth as possible.
7. I’m concerned for our gate guards. How are we protecting them?
All gate guards have been practicing social distancing, to include the handling and scanning of ID cards for several weeks. Additionally, all gate guards are required to wear cloth face coverings and gloves. We will continue to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect these individuals while still accomplishing the mission.
8. We received a notice to vacate our TLF on Langley. My husband is stationed at Ft. Eustis and we still have not gotten a 1610 filled out and have no funding. How can we get help with this funding?
We advise you to contact the Military Personnel Flight to see if they might be able to give you a definitive answer regarding your 1610. You can go to our Facebook page, check out our groups, and find the MPF Facebook page there. Also, try calling (757) 764-2270 and they should be able to direct you to the appropriate authority regarding the matter. If you need to end up scheduling an appointment, you can do so at https://633mpfappointments.setmore.com/
9. Could you look at allowing retirees in one of the days of the weekend? Many are still employed and being limited to just Monday and Tuesday makes it difficult.
In an effort to limit the number of people on the installation, retirees are being limited to Mondays and Tuesdays allow them to access all services they need in one trip i.e. commissary, BX, Pharmacies etc. We know these situations may be inconvenient, but they are intended to help provide a safe situation for everyone.
10. Will TMO get the equipment needed to telework? If we had it, we could continue to support the mission safely from home.
We advise you to contact your immediate supervisor and see if teleworking would be an option for you. If so, ask them if they will be providing the equipment needed to perform your normal duties.
11. Are our Airmen made aware of how many confirmed cases there are on base?
We know that there is a lot of uncertainty around the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the installation, but in order to protect operational security, the total numbers will only be released at the DOD service level. However, our local numbers are reflected in the Virginia Department of Health and Department of Defense numbers.
12. Is a support/escorting individual allowed in outpatient appointments with pregnant moms? What is the current Labor and Delivery policy?
For Labor and Delivery, one support individual of your choosing will be allowed with you throughout the entire process. Once selected, this support person of your choosing cannot be changed to help limit traffic throughout the labor and delivery section of the hospital.
13. My husband is returning from overseas in a few weeks, I have a 2-year-old and am currently pregnant. Should he self-quarantine and where?
Yes, your husband will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. If he is asymptomatic, we believe the recommendation is to stay at home. Your husband should receive a brief from his leadership upon his return that covers questions such as these.
14. What is the policy on OBGYN outpatient appointments for 36 weeks and beyond? What are the Labor and Delivery policy for support persons as mothers go into labor?
For your OBGYN appointments, call Women’s Health and verify if things have changed regarding the status of your appointment. For Labor and Delivery, one support person of your choosing will be allowed with you during delivery and recovery. Once selected, this support person of your choosing cannot be changed to help limit traffic throughout the labor and delivery section of the hospital.
15. Are the commissary supplies restocked on Sunday night? In other words, as a retiree, when I show up for groceries on Monday morning along with potentially hundreds of other retirees, will there be a sufficient availability of goods?
The commissaries are receiving regular shipments throughout the week. Shelves are stocked for the morning customers and then again for the evening customers. In terms of sufficient availability of goods, we cannot give a definitive answer because we can’t predict how many people will visit and how much they will buy on specific days. We have observed an influx of people in the mornings, we recommend staggering shopping times throughout the day to avoid long line and to allow for social distancing.
16. Will you be taking peoples temperature, prior to entrance at gate or any facilities visiting at Langley?
At the moment, temperatures will not be taken when coming through the gate. However, people are advised that if they are displaying any symptoms, they are to stay home and contact their PCM. Also, new Department of Defense guidance states that to the extent practical, all individuals on Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis property are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers effective immediately. For uniformed personnel, face coverings must adhere to the five elements of military professional standards: neatness, cleanliness, safety, uniformity and military image. They should be conservative, professional and keeping with dignity and respect. Local commanders can approve exceptions to this requirement, as needed. This policy coupled with individuals monitoring their health for symptoms will go a long way in minimizing exposure across the JBLE installation.
17. What is the best course of action to get prescriptions transferred? I’ve done the mail order request and have yet to receive a response from my provider.
If you have not yet enrolled in the TRICARE Home Delivery Pharmacy Program, we encourage you to do that. This can help minimize traveling and waiting in a pharmacy lobby for maintenance medications. Contact Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or https://www.express-scripts.com/ to begin the enrollment process. Your second option would be to contact the TRICARE network pharmacies https://tricare.mil/networkpharmacy and see what they can do to help you. Third, you can contact the Tidewater Military Health System (MHS) Pharmacies, our sister service pharmacies located at Yorktown Weapons Station, Langley Air Force Hospital, and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, who are are available to eligible beneficiaries.
18. What is the reasoning behind not allowing fishing on the installations? Governor Northam granted citizens of VA access to waterways to fish, and I understand JBLE is federal property. Fishing for some is therapeutic exercise, and social distancing is what most fishermen practice while enjoying the sport. I would ask that this policy be reviewed to offer another source of stress relief, while still in compliance with restriction of movement orders.
At this time, fishing is not considered mission critical and JBLE installations are only open for mission critical personnel. This is to help limit the amount of traffic across the installation and help flatten the curve. We realize that not being able to perform our normal activities might be an inconvenience, but these decisions are being made with the entire base populace in mind to help fight this invisible enemy. We ask that everyone do their part and work together to help make our environment as safe as possible.
19. For military families under mandatory quarantine, is there a way for them to get their medical prescriptions delivered to their homes because they can't go to the pharmacy? Getting them sent in the mail, takes too long.
The patient can have another individual pick up their prescription for them. However, they will need to have access to the installation and will need to bring a copy of the front and back of the patients DoD ID.
20. Are the offices of “mission essential” personnel being sanitized on a regular basis? Can they be given supplies to clean and ensure their personal work space is clean and safe?
Both bases have upgraded their cleaning contracts to enhance the level and frequency of the cleaning. Information has also been sent out to units to enhance their own cleaning ability as well as centralize cleaning supplies so that we can ensure units that need the supplies have access to it.
21. Are there procedures in place to ensure our Airmen dorm’s shared spaces are sanitized (i.e bathrooms)? Also, what are the procedures in place should an Airmen in the dorms get sick and have to be quarantined?
Additional sanitation standards have been provided to dorm management and dorm Airmen regarding how to improve sanitization. Centralized cleaning supplies have also been provided to units and their personnel. We do advise all personnel to thoroughly clean “high-touch” surfaces, such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables, every day. If an Airman does become sick, they will be quarantined in their dorm. However, if that individual has a suite mate, they will be quarantined in base lodging.
22. How do retirees get medication refills not identified within the Tricare Express Scripts site?
If it is an over the counter medication it can be purchased through those means, otherwise it is recommended to go to an off-installation pharmacy.
23. Are there any updates on deployed military members coming home?
There is currently a stop movement order for 60 days. However, exceptions will be handled on an individual basis. For service members that do return from deployment, they are placed on a mandatory 14 day restriction of movement.
24. Will Security Forces be directing traffic on Mondays & Tuesdays for retirees? I foresee long lines to get med refills only to go to the commissary & see nothing but empty shelves.
Yes, our defenders with be monitoring and doing their best to minimize the impact of traffic. Leadership has planned changes in order to make the process as streamlined as possible.
25. Will the chapel offer drive up services such as communion during Holy Week like several other bases are offering?
Both the Langley and Fort Eustis Chapel will not be offering drive up services but will continue to offer virtual services on their respective Facebook pages.
26. Can the commissary start a curb side pick-up for those of us with high risk kids?
As of right now, the Langley Commissary does not offer curbside pickup however, the Fort Eustis Commissary does. This can be do through their website at https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-eustis
27. Is out-processing considered official business?
Yes, if your PCS has been deemed essential then you will still out-process.
28. What barber shops are open/when will they open again for the Soldiers?
Barber shops on both installations will be closed until further notice.
29. Can they limit the number of people allowed in the PX at a time?
The limit to the BX, PX and commissary is 100 people at a time.
30. Are you receiving new soldiers for AIT in the next two weeks?
Due to operational security concerns, only senior leaders are authorized to discuss numbers across our Force. Our training centers have arranged for disinfected transportation in the form of buses and both contract and military aircraft. Those movements started last week and will continue to move Soldiers to their follow-on AITs and first units of assignment. We’ve also begun building logistic support areas to house Soldiers as contingencies to mitigate any potential delays caused by the dynamic threat of COVID-19.
31. Will guard soldiers that finish AIT be allowed to return home when they graduate?
Guard and reserve will return to home units.
32. I'm a contractor at the EMC on Ft. Eustis and, as many other civilian employees have been instructed to do, I'm currently working from home. Is there any estimated time as to when normal operations will be allowed to resume and we'll all be allowed to return to our respective offices?
At this time, we are working diligently to get more information on a day to day basis. We will post any further information about returning to work as the information becomes available.
