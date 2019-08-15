JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The 733d Force Support Division Sustainment Services Flight is going the extra mile to ensure U.S. Army Soldiers have the tools available to prepare for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).
The ACFT is a six-event test that includes deadlifts, standing power throws, hand-release push-ups, a sprint-drag-carry event, leg tucks and a two-mile run. The test is age- and gender-neutral. It’s designed to provide Soldiers with a modern assessment of their physical fitness and help them maintain a high level of fitness while ensuring they are capable of handling physically demanding Soldier tasks.
The FSD has installed nine turf lanes throughout Anderson Field House and McClellan Fitness Center as well as hex bars, medicine balls, kettlebells and sleds for utilization.
“The turf and other equipment benefits the Fort Eustis community by ensuring they are mission-ready and able to accomplish the requirements of the new ACFT,” said Kellie Jorgenson, 733d FSD fitness and sports fitness center director. “The ACFT is to be implemented in October of 2020 with many units already implementing practice tests prior to official start dates. The turf and additional equipment, as well as added strength and conditioning classes and deadlift clinics, will help prepare the Soldiers for this new requirement.”
Tires, sandbags and other weighted items also can be used to train in the instance ACFT equipment is not readily available to use.
“It’s all about a mindset change," said Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Training and Doctrine Command commander. "You don’t need to practice the test. What we want you to do is functional fitness. Work on your core. Work on your endurance. Work on muscle fatigue. All those things that make you much more fit.”
The Anderson Field House is offering these free classes below:
•The Starting strength - Tuesday-Thursday 6:30 -7:30 a.m.
•Warfighter academy - Tuesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Deadlifting clinics starting September 17th third Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“These classes will assist Soldiers in learning proper movement mechanics to safely execute maneuvers required for the new ACFT, as well as provide group exercise leaders more knowledge to better assist their units in identifying incorrect movement patterns and correcting or modifying,” Jorgenson said.
Leadership as well as the 733d FSD stressed the importance of creating a prepared force and maintaining good relationships.
“Although it is not an Army Morale Welfare and Recreation or Air Force support program, we recognized that as Holistic Health and Fitness and ACFT momentum grew, the customers’ demand for facilities, equipment and educated staff would as well,” said Donna Fontes, 733d FSD acting director. “If we understand what the ACFT space, equipment and support requirements are, we will be more prepared for what the customer wants. We are here to support the community we serve, therefore working closely to understand our mission partners’ needs is essential to meeting our goal to deliver exceptional MWR services and programs. A mutually supportive relationship is good for everyone.”
