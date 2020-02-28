JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The U.S. Army Transportation Museum at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, received the newest U.S. Army vehicle Feb. 21, 2020.
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle arrived to the museum at JBLE and Fort Lee, Virginia, to be exhibited as part of the Future of the Army section which allows former, current and future Soldiers to see the direction of transportation for the Army.
“The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle brought here is one of the two prototypes that were tested to determine where the Army was headed, in terms of transportation, in the future,” said Alisha Hamel, Transportation Museum director.
Museum visitors will be able to see the JLTV interior which displays some of the newest features, including cup holders, the TAK-4i intelligent independent suspension system and the complete plug and play command, control, communications, computers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability that was designed to keep Soldiers safe while travelling outside the wire.
“It’s designed for better survivability in a combat situation,” Hamel said. “It is armored all the way around.”
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division was the first to receive the JLTV in 2019.
The replacement of the Army’s High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle with the JLTV started in early 2019. The U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force will also be incorporating the vehicle in their wheeled fleet going into the future.
The Army anticipates purchasing a total of 49,099 JLTVs across its active, Reserve and National Guard components.
The JLTV program remains on schedule and on budget to replace a significant portion of the Army’s HMMWV fleet. The JLTV comes in two variants and four mission package configurations: General Purpose, Close Combat Weapons Carrier, Heavy Guns Carrier and a Utility vehicle.
Army units across JBLE will receive the JLTV in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.