JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA,
In December 2019, Congress passed a federal law raising the age requirement to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.
It’s now illegal for retailers to sell any tobacco product including cigarettes, cigars and electronic cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.
The new law does not contain an exception for service members under the age of 21.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, each day in the United States, about 2,000 youth try their first cigarette and more than 300 become daily cigarette smokers. Many of these children will become addicted before they are old enough to understand the risks.
If a person under the age of 21 is caught attempting to purchase or is in possession of tobacco, nicotine, or accessory products in Virginia, they will face monetary penalties. The fine for an individual’s first offense is $100 dollars and the fine increases steeply with each subsequent offense.
