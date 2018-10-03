JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.
Born great
“I was actually named after a soccer player called Jairzinho,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jairzinho Burke, 633rd Air Base Wing Judge Advocate paralegal. “He scored in every world cup game in 1994, which is the year I was born, and it’s interesting because I play the same position he did (right wing).”
Growing up with the name Jairzinho, Burke felt a responsibility to live up to that name; he had to play soccer and had to be known.
“Growing up in Jamaica is a little bit of everything,” Burke said. “The school system is rough and its fun; everything is just very, very competitive.”
Burke started playing cricket and soccer at the age of five but didn’t really show his zeal for soccer until he reached middle school. Throughout elementary school, children in Jamaica are introduced to sports, but middle school is where the competitive scene kicks in with the all-island leagues.
Some achieve greatness
“When we practiced our goal wasn’t ‘let’s compete’ our goal was ‘we’re taking the trophy home,’” Burke said. “If you don’t get 1st, 2nd or 3rd place (in Jamaica) you’re not getting anything, there is no such thing as a participation medal or let’s go get ice cream. If you lose, you better work your butt off and try again next year.”
When he played soccer in the 15-and-under category, Burke wasn’t as big as the other players and couldn’t match their skill. However, he was fast and determined to take on others.
Burke started to put in extra hours anyway he could, training his body in the gym and polishing his skills on the field. This lead to the coach telling Burke to start a game during the quarter finals.
Some have greatness thrust upon them
“From that day on, I’ve started on every team I’ve been on,” Burke said. “That just made me work harder to keep it up, I can’t be less than what I’ve achieved.”
It was instilled in Burke from a young age, you play to win and learn from failure so you can win next time. A passion and drive for excellence that would lead him to what he now calls home.
With the Airman’s creed and squadron mottos at basic military training such as “Second to none, come get some,” by the 322nd Training squadron and “Wolfpack, lead the way,” by the 331st TRS, Burke gravitated to the Air Force.
“Any team I go to I want them to be better than me because I know that at the end of it I’m going to be accomplished,” Burke said. “Anything I can use to motivate me to be better, like friendly competition, I welcome it.”
As part of the JBLE Soccer Club, Burke has had the opportunity to lead as a captain, help people train to make the team and surround himself by others, who just like him want to be the best.
Called to be a wingman, a leader and a warrior in a culture of integrity, excellence and service before self, Burke pushes forward to be the best.
“The competition drives me, if there is no competition, then honestly I’m not motivated,” Burke said. “I want to keep going further than the Air Force level, I want to go to the All Armed Forces to encounter more competition and the next challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.