FORT LEE, Va.
More commissaries will be open on the Mondays before Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Defense Commissary Agency announced.
The expanded schedule means patrons at many commissaries will have added days to shop, especially at a number of stores that are normally closed on Mondays:
• Thanksgiving – open Nov. 25-27, closed Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)
• Christmas – open Dec. 23-24, closed Dec. 25 (Christmas)
• New Year’s Day – Open Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
There are exceptions to the holiday schedule, so patrons are reminded to check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s webpage to confirm their store’s operating days.
“DeCA has added extra operating days to its holiday schedule to help patrons maximize their commissary benefit,” said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka N. O‘Neal, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “The money you save on groceries can go elsewhere. Don’t forget about the savings on that frozen turkey for just .48 cents a pound.”
O’Neal reminds patrons that the following special promotions and online programs are available to help them maximize their benefit over the holidays:
Make a list and stick to it. The commissary website has lots of holiday recipes. Use these recipes to help make your grocery list. While you’re on commissaries.com, check out the Savings Center for the best deals for coupons, sales flyers and featured items.
The commissary and its industry partners have teamed up to offer a special promotion: a turkey coupon booklet that allows you to save more than $21 off a turkey with qualifying holiday meal purchases. A limited number of these booklets were distributed only to stateside stores (including Alaska and Hawaii). These booklets can be redeemed at any commissary worldwide during November and December.
Through Dec. 31, commissaries worldwide are offering limited weekly quantities of select frozen turkeys at 48¢ per pound. Plan ahead for your holiday meals and take advantage of these special seasonal savings while supplies last. Available quantities of frozen turkeys are expected to increase closer to Thanksgiving. Check your commissary for brand availability.
Go to the commissary website for featured “dietitian-approved” recipes. Save up to 20 percent on select ingredients for the following meals:
o Pumpkin Waffle & Chicken Dinner.
o Thanksgiving Meat Loaf Dinner
Shop commissary store brands. Many of DeCA’s top-selling commissary store brand items are perfect money-saving components for your holiday meals: Freedom’s Choice water, GoPack fruit, cheese and nut packs shredded cheese, butter and cream cheeses, broths, chicken, shrimp, frozen vegetables, shelf stable vegetables and frozen fruit.
Patrons who use their MILITARY STAR® card at any military exchange or commissary through Dec. 31 will be automatically entered to win the “Your Holiday Bill is on Us” sweepstakes. Five grand prize winners will receive an account credit for the entire balance on their MILITARY STAR® cards; 10 shoppers will win a $1,000 account credit and 25 shoppers will win a $500 account credit. Minimum value of each grand prize: $2,500.
“Do yourself a favor and let your benefit work for you over the holidays,” O’Neal said. “And remember to hit the website first before you go to the store for ingredient lists and recipe ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.