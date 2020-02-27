JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Approximately 1,000 Airmen, service members and civilians representing Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia and Air Combat Command rendered a final salute to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul K. "Tabs" Voss and his family. Voss, a 25-year veteran who passed away while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, was the ops division branch chief at ACC Headquarters. This marks the end of Voss' watch as we honor his service, dedication and sacrifice to our country.
