Firefighters from the 733rd Civil Engineer Division and the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron participated in live-fire training at the U.S. Army Maritime and Intermodal Training School Oct. 23, 2019.
The firefighters learned and developed the firefighting techniques, strategies and tactics necessary when encountering onboard shipboard fires.
The required skills for the firefighters from the 733rd CED stem from the waterborne mission of Fort Eustis.
“The training we were doing today was shipboard firefighting training,” said Kirk McKinley, 733rd CED, Fire Department assistant chief. “The Army has a lot of vessels stationed here at Fort Eustis and our training is specifically designed to fight fires on vessels.”
The annual training focused on each firefighter donning their personal protection equipment, evaluating the vessel for hazards, finding and evacuating all victims and then extinguishing the fire.
