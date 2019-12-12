It was a cold morning on the docks at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Eustis, both the 74th Engineer Dive Detachment and 569th Engineer Dive Detachment are on the deck of U.S. Army Logistic Support Vehicle, General Frank S. Besson. After months of planning and coordination they are about to get underway with the first ever joint underwater demolition range.
The range took place three miles off the coast of Virginia Beach a Range W50. The 74th would host the demolition range, allowing the 569th and 86th detachments to plan and execute their own demolition and diving plans. Traditionally each team will plan and execute their own ranges but this year, they decided to let one team take a specific range to share the responsibility.
For this range there were two targets; a steel “I” beam and a chain. The soldiers needed to measure the targets for the precise calculations in order to get the exact amount of demolition for each shot. Once the calculations have been completed, the dive teams launched off the stern of the LSV and moved out to the projects placed in the water 500 meters from the LSV.
Here is where the expertise of the divers come into play; balancing the safety of both diving and handling high explosives. Once on the projects, divers were launched to set up the det cord and emplace the charges on both targets.
When all charges are placed, there needed to be one last safety dive to verify that everything was tied in correctly and there were no problems. After verification, time fuse would need to be measured, verified, and then rolled into a “double waterproof firing assembly” using bubble wrap and plywood. The purpose of a “DWFA” is to allow the divers to safely tie the det cord and the time fuse to each other while also keeping it free from water that may interfere with the burning time fuse.
From that point, everything just takes care of itself once the time fuse initiates the det cord the chain reactions of the explosion travels down the water to the charges. The 74th rigged the targets so that after the explosion they would be able to recover the targets from the water. Over the three day all three dive detachments were able to cycle threw their day at the range. Despite some minor problems with the current the range overall was a success. All personnel from the supervisors down to the junior divers were able to get valuable training with planning, working up and emplacing charges on targets in the ocean. Out to sea demolition is not something we get to train on often so when we do we try to make the most out the opportunity. With that said everyone was able to get their feet wet with this year’s iteration. And with having one team help facilitate the training it made it possible to streamline the process and maximize the time we had out on the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.