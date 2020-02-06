I frequently hear “the sound of freedom” as fighter jets fly over Joint Base Langley-Eustis,Virginia, the home of Air Combat Command (ACC). As a budget analyst at ACC/FM responsible for funding Combat Air Force wings, hearing the roar of the
engines makes me think about their cost: how much it takes to build them, keep them flying, maintain them, and enable them to meet sortie quotas. Interested in seeing firsthand how funding for the F-22 Raptor is spent, I recently arranged a tour of the flightline at the 1 FW for the ACC/FM staff.
The F-22 is a fifth-generation, single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter. This aircraft is manufactured by both Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. As of 2010, the total program cost was $67.3 billion, and cost per unit was $150 million.1 ACC does not fund all of the costs directly, but we do bear responsibility for reimbursing aircraft maintenance, the flying hour program, and non-fly, depot-level repairs.
During the tour, our gracious host, Capt Andrew J. Van Timmeren (call sign “Scar”) walked us through the history of fighter aircraft and the F-22’s specific capabilities. We learned that the first fighter jets appeared around the end of WWII, and were improved upon during the Korean conflict and later wars. The capabilities of today’s “fifth generation” aircraft are far superior to their predecessors. They are far stealthier, feature more advanced weaponry, and also cost much more than our grandfathers' jets. Their capabilities are important deterrents to our strategic adversaries.
Multiple contract platforms come together in the F-22, which can be thought of as a flying computer that costs $50 thousand per hour to fly. And, we learned that the missiles and bombs flown on the F-22 each cost between $100-200 thousand. Depending on where the aircraft is operating, aerial refueling adds costs to each mission. The bottom line is that it takes substantial funding to field this incredible asset.
Learning about the costs and capabilities of the F-22 was enlightening for the ACC/FM team, but it was even more rewarding for us to see how our hard work translates into combat capability. I served in the Air Force for over 20 years, but only joined the FM career field in the past few years. Because we work in offices, and not on the flightline, we sometimes lose sight of the purpose that various “requirements” actually have.
We need financial managers justifying and safeguarding every dollar for our Air Force and our wings. Without us, there would be no hangars, no maintenance, no trained pilots, and above all, no security and safety at our borders and beyond. The next time you question whether your work supports the mission or the warfighter, just look in the sky, listen to the “sound of freedom,” and remind yourself that you are one of the hundreds of folks who play a part in keeping that sound echoing in every American’s ear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.