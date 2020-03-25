Tech. Sgt. Alex Morhead, with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, answers a call at the West Virginia Poison Center in Charleston, West Virginia, while taking part of the statewide COVID-19 response efforts. From staffing informational phone banks to administering tests for COVID-19, many of the more than 9,000 National Guard members on duty throughout the country in response to COVID-19 have been providing assistance to state and local medical professionals.