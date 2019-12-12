Holiday pet safety By Senior Airman Alexandra Singer 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Safety during the holidays pertains to both humans and their furry family. Keep your pets safe this holiday season with a few of these helpful tips on common dangers. U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Facebook Twitter Today's forecast 40° Clear Norfolk, VA (23510) Today Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: December 12, 2019 @ 9:21 pm Full Forecast NOAA tide predictions Detailed forecast Newsletters Sign up nowGet our free Military News and Weekend Access newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up Latest edition Peninsula Warrior Army Edition 12.5.19 Peninsula Warrior Army Edition 11.29.19 Promoted Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.