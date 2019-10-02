JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Two Hispanic Hertiage kick-off events took place here to celebrate the installation's rich diversity. Fort Eustis kicked off the first event at the Fort Eustis Club, Sept. 25, 2019. Following Fort Eustis' event, Langley Air Force Base launched its event Sept. 26, 2019 at the Langley Community Commons. Both events featured music, food, dance demonstrations and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.