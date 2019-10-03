U.S. Army Col. Jennifer S. Walkawicz, 733d Mission Support Group commander, will host the upcoming State of the Fort Address Oct. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Jacobs Conference Center.
During the State of the Fort, Walkawicz and her team will discuss some past, present and future installation plans and improvements, fiscal year 2020 events calendar, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to make suggestions to improve the quality of life on the installation.
“There are a lot of great things planned for 2020,” Walkawicz said. “We want our residents and community to hear about them firsthand as we began to roll out the calendar and they start to see some of the improvements taking place.”
Active duty, retirees, family members and civilians are encouraged to come to the event.
For more information, call (757) 878-4920 or visit the JBLE Facebook page and search ‘State of the Fort.’
