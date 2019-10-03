A Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) was inducted into the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Sergeant Audie Murphy Club during a ceremony at Wylie Theater, Sept. 26, 2019.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tiphine Tobo, 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.) noncommissioned officer in charge of land and ammunition, went through a grueling process that stretched more than a year to become a medallion wearer.
“When I first heard about the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club I was motivated to join,” Tobo said. “It was everything I stood for, community involvement, mentoring younger Soldiers and just helping people out.”
The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is comprised of the top two percent of the noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Army. They are selected to the club based on demonstrated leadership, professionalism and overall general military knowledge.
“It’s all about how bad do you want it,” Tobo added. “This process isn’t easy. You have to stay motivated, resilient and realize what and who you are doing it for.”
Soldiers interested in being inducted into the SAMC must participate in performance week, which includes a U.S. Army physical fitness test, requiring applicants to score at least 90 points in each event. The test is comprised of a four-mile run in less than 36 minutes, warrior drills and a 12-mile ruck march with a 35-pound rucksack in less than four hours. The last event is a board.
“The process to become a member of SAMC is very challenging,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Randy Rodriguez, JBLE SAMC president. “These Soldiers have to be able to use their own experiences as leaders to help them get through the board run by sergeant majors. The questions consist of real-world scenarios and they are coming in fast to create stress to test the individual’s ability to stay calm under pressure.”
According to SAMC members applicants are intimidated by the board process that could last up to three hours. There are currently 20 members in JBLE SAMC.
“I didn’t get selected to join SAMC the first time I went through the process, but I’m not a quitter.” Tobo said. “My upbringing in Liberia, Africa, shaped my character and I could not give up. I have people who look up to me and if I had failed, it would have felt like I let them down as well as my family.”
The club is named after Audie Murphy, who was a war hero, movie actor, writer of country and western songs and poet. He is also the most decorated Soldier in American history.
