Joint Base Langley-Eustis held a lockdown exercise to evaluate units’ lockdown plans, checklists and standard operating procedures Dec. 3, 2019.
The Wing Inspection Team, 633d Air Base Wing Inspector General members, along with mission partner subject matter experts, evaluated the units’ abilities to follow the procedures.
“We wanted to evaluate the effective utilization of the emergency mass notification system to communicate emergency information base-wide as well as evaluate the initiation and execution of a base-wide lockdown,” said Randall Renaud, 633d ABW IG exercise program manager.
The IG team encourages everyone to:
• Notify people in the vicinity.
• Attempt to get inside a building and lock all doors and windows.
• Stay away from doors and windows. Turn off all lights.
• If you cannot get inside of a building, seek cover and/or concealment.
• If you are in the immediate area: run, hide and as a last resort, fight.
“Overall the exercise provided data that allowed leadership to identify shortfalls in training, equipment and resources. Moreover, it will remind the base populace the importance of being prepared if the need arises to lock down during a real-world incident,” Renaud said.
