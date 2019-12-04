U.S. Army Col. Samuel Godfrey, senior Army chaplain for Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Fort Eustis Club, Nov. 26, 2019. The event brings together U.S. service members and civilian employees to celebrate diversity and participate in a morning of prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.