Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership serves U.S. Army Soldiers and civilian employees Thanksgiving lunch at JBLE, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019. Installation leaders served hot meals to Soldiers at the Resolute Café.
U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, serves Thanksgiving lunch to U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019. Senior leaders across JBLE traditionally serve U.S. Soldiers and U.S. Airmen Thanksgiving meals during the holiday season.
Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership serves U.S. Army Soldiers and civilian employees Thanksgiving lunch at JBLE, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019. Installation leaders served hot meals to Soldiers at the Resolute Café.
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, serves Thanksgiving lunch to U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019. Senior leaders across JBLE traditionally serve U.S. Soldiers and U.S. Airmen Thanksgiving meals during the holiday season.
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
U.S. Army Soldiers eat Thanksgiving lunch at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019. The Thanksgiving meal included a variety of items, including turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and gravy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.